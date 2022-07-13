Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foxtrot Co. 250th BSB Logistics at XCTC

    FT. DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Saunders, Foxtrot Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, talks about the importance of logistics while participating in the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 13, 2022 at Ft. Drum, N.Y. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FT. DRUM, NY, US

    XCTC
    NJNG
    444th MPAD
    44th IBCT

