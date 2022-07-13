Foxtrot Co. 250th BSB Logistics at XCTC

New Jersey Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Saunders, Foxtrot Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, talks about the importance of logistics while participating in the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 13, 2022 at Ft. Drum, N.Y. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)
