Brig. Gen. Rob Barrie, Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and SGM Carlos Loeza, PEO Aviation Sergeant Major, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a July 14, 2022 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 16:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850315
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-JN225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109107110
|Length:
|00:30:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - July 14, 2022, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT