    2022 Exercise Burmese Chase

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct Exercise Burmese Chase with NATO allies on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 13, 2022. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics, and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850311
    VIRIN: 220713-M-YN720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109106941
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 

    This work, 2022 Exercise Burmese Chase, by LCpl Elijah Hurtado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    2nd ANGLICO
    Exercise Burmese Chase
    II MIG

