2022 Exercise Burmese Chase

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group conduct Exercise Burmese Chase with NATO allies on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 13, 2022. Burmese Chase is an annual U.S. led multi-lateral exercise that includes training on integration of ground and air fires, infantry tactics, and naval gunfire alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Hurtado)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850311
|VIRIN:
|220713-M-YN720-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109106941
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
USMC
2nd ANGLICO
II MIG
