U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City prepares to take the basket onboard from the air asset during a training evolution June 24, 2020 while underway on Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach, Michigan. These training evolutions prepare crews to effect rescues between the small boat and the helo during search and rescue cases on the Great Lakes. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850306
|VIRIN:
|220624-G-G0109-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109106819
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT