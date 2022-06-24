USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City prepares to take the basket onboard from the air asset during a training evolution June 24, 2020 while underway on Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach, Michigan. These training evolutions prepare crews to effect rescues between the small boat and the helo during search and rescue cases on the Great Lakes. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)