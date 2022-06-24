Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Station Michigan City conducts hoist training

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City prepares to take the basket onboard from the air asset during a training evolution June 24, 2020 while underway on Lake Michigan near Washington Park Beach, Michigan. These training evolutions prepare crews to effect rescues between the small boat and the helo during search and rescue cases on the Great Lakes. (Courtesy video by U.S. Coast Guard Station Michigan City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850306
    VIRIN: 220624-G-G0109-1002
    Filename: DOD_109106819
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MI, US

    TAGS

    #GreatLakes #SAR #NinthDistrict #USCG #Training #Hoist

