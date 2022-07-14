New Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first remarks after change of command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen T. Messenger gives his first remarks July 14, 2022, as garrison commander during the conclusion of a change-of-command ceremony for the garrison at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger assumed command in an outdoor ceremony at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. He assumes command from Col. Michael Poss who moves on to serve with the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)