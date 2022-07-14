A reel of events from the past year in the Florida National Guard
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850291
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-ZH301-413
|Filename:
|DOD_109106513
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Year in Review 2022, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT