    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from offshore supply vessel near Grand Isle, La

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a crewmember 36 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana on July 14, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850282
    VIRIN: 220714-G-G0108-1002
    Filename: DOD_109106269
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    District 8
    MH-65

