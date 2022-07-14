A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a crewmember 36 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana on July 14, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850282
|VIRIN:
|220714-G-G0108-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109106269
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from offshore supply vessel near Grand Isle, La, by PO3 James Hague, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
