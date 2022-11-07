California National Guard and Polish Armed Forces participate in team and company level training exercises to strengthen readiness of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland.
U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Devin Klecan
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850281
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-WL379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109106261
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, California National Guard and Polish Armed Forces - NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT