    California National Guard and Polish Armed Forces - NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group - Social Media

    POLAND

    07.11.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    California National Guard and Polish Armed Forces participate in team and company level training exercises to strengthen readiness of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland.

    U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Devin Klecan

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850281
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109106261
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard and Polish Armed Forces - NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California National Guard
    National Guard
    Polish Armed Forces
    NATO Enhanced Forward Presence
    NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland

