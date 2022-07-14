Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command Ceremony (B-ROLL))

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of Army civilians, family members gather with Italian military and community leaders July 14, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command Ceremony of incoming Maj Gen Todd Wasmund and outgoing Maj Gen Andrew Rohling. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara and Massimo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850279
    VIRIN: 220714-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_109106253
    Length: 00:37:31
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command Ceremony (B-ROLL)), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF.

