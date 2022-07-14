United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command Ceremony (B-ROLL))

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of Army civilians, family members gather with Italian military and community leaders July 14, 2022 at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, for the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command Ceremony of incoming Maj Gen Todd Wasmund and outgoing Maj Gen Andrew Rohling. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara and Massimo Bovo)