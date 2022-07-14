Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Participates in a Press Conference with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel

    07.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden Participates in a Press Conference with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 08:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850265
    Filename: DOD_109106098
    Length: 00:28:02
    Location:

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Participates in a Press Conference with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Israel Prime Minister
    Yair Lapid

