Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Time-lapse of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Departing Pearl Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Paul Seeber 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (July 11, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departs Pearl Harbor to begin the at-sea phase for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 11 in time-lapse. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by chief Mass Communication Specialist Paul Seeber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850247
    VIRIN: 220711-N-kl795-1003
    Filename: DOD_109105703
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time-lapse of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Departing Pearl Harbor, by CPO Paul Seeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIMPAC2022
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) RIMPAC 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT