    RIMPAC 2022: Squad live-fire

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220712-M-WC972-3002
    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (July 12, 2022) Personnel assigned to Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, Marine Air-Ground Task Force 7, soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, Section 2IC, and Tongan Marines assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Force, participate in a squad live-fire range in support of Rim on the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 on July 12. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC 2022 from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC 2022 provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 220712-M-WC972-3002
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    RIMPAC2022

