    220706-N-PE072-0001

    JAPAN

    07.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) MWR Library hosted a summer arts and crafts event for whole community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabe Fields.)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 00:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220706-N-PE072-0001, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

