220706-N-PE072-0001
Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) MWR Library hosted a summer arts and crafts event for whole community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabe Fields.)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 00:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850239
|VIRIN:
|220706-N-PE072-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109105615
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220706-N-PE072-0001, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT