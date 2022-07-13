Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    228th EN Co returns home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, arrive home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. They arrived at Harrisburg International Airport and were driven to Fort Indiantown Gap where they were reunited with their loved ones. They were also greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850231
    VIRIN: 220713-Z-IK914-975
    Filename: DOD_109105315
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 228th EN Co returns home, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    families

    Guard

    homecoming

    28th Infantry Division

    deploy

    engineer

    build

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    mob

    arrival

    family

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    NG

    Iraq

    mobilize

    Army

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    keystone

    ARNG

    28th ID

    228th Engineer Company

    PANG

    loved one

    Keystone Division

    PNG

    28ID

    PA NG

    Roll On

    55th MEB

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    55MEB

    337th Engineer Battalion

    337th EN BN

    228th EN Co

    228th EN

    228EN

    TAGS

    homecoming
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Army
    deployment
    228th Engineer Company
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT