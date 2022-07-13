228th EN Co returns home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, arrive home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. They arrived at Harrisburg International Airport and were driven to Fort Indiantown Gap where they were reunited with their loved ones. They were also greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.