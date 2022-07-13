U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, arrive home after a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. They arrived at Harrisburg International Airport and were driven to Fort Indiantown Gap where they were reunited with their loved ones. They were also greeted by senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders including Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, commander of the 28th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850229
|VIRIN:
|220713-Z-IK914-914
|Filename:
|DOD_109105313
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 228th EN Co returns home, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
families
Guard
homecoming
28th Infantry Division
deploy
engineer
build
Pennsylvania National Guard
mob
arrival
family
Kuwait
Middle East
mobilization
NG
Iraq
mobilize
Army
National Guard
Army National Guard
deployment
keystone
ARNG
28th ID
228th Engineer Company
PANG
loved one
Keystone Division
PNG
28ID
PA NG
Roll On
55th MEB
55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
55MEB
337th Engineer Battalion
337th EN BN
228th EN Co
228th EN
228EN
