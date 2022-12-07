RIMPAC 2022 Ships Departures

PEARL HARBOR (July 12, 2022) - Ships depart Pearl Harbor and enter the sea phase at Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29- Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Canadian Navy video production by Alex Kaldeway)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 21:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850228
|VIRIN:
|220713-O-XC711-1002-C
|Filename:
|DOD_109105252
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
