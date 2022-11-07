Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022: A Message of Thanks to Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda and Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Richard

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220711-N-KY377-1002 PEARL HARBOR (July 11, 2022) Partner nations participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 send a message of gratitude to the residents of Hawaii, July 11. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre Richard, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda, and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jen S. Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 19:40
    Location: HI, US

