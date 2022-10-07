Ken Canete volunteers with World Central Kitchen at Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220713-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2022) Ken Canete, a mission integrator at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) speaks about his volunteer experience with World Central Kitchen (WCK) at Poland. WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)