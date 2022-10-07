Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ken Canete volunteers with World Central Kitchen at Poland

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2022

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220713-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2022) Ken Canete, a mission integrator at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) speaks about his volunteer experience with World Central Kitchen (WCK) at Poland. WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Humanitarian efforts
    World Central Kitchen
    WCK
    NAVWAR

