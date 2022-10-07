220713-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2022) Ken Canete, a mission integrator at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) speaks about his volunteer experience with World Central Kitchen (WCK) at Poland. WCK is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
This work, Ken Canete volunteers with World Central Kitchen at Poland, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
