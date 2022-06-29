Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride candlelight vigil

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership and members of Goodfellow community came together for the installation's final Pride Month event, a candlelight vigil. It provided an opportunity to raise awareness on the challenges and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community within the military.

    This work, Pride candlelight vigil, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    Pride month
    LGBTQ+

