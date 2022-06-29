Leadership and members of Goodfellow community came together for the installation's final Pride Month event, a candlelight vigil. It provided an opportunity to raise awareness on the challenges and struggles of the LGBTQ+ community within the military.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850215
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-QS607-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109104967
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride candlelight vigil, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
