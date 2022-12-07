Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Mission Support Command Soldier Shares Benefits of Being a Minuteman Scholar

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Mason Runyon 

    9th Mission Support Command

    1st. Lt Melissa Ching of the 9th MSC was able to get a jump start on her military and civilian career by becoming a U.S. Army Reserve Minuteman Scholar. As a Minuteman Scholar you’ll be able to pursue a civilian career, attend college full-time, live where you choose, access to affordable and low-cost medical, dental, and life insurance benefits, receive education benefits and tuition assistance, build for retirement, learn additional job skills/ increase employment prospects, and much more.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 16:22
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Soldier Shares Benefits of Being a Minuteman Scholar, by SPC Mason Runyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9thMSC Minuteman US Army Reserve Hawaii

