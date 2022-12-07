9th Mission Support Command Soldier Shares Benefits of Being a Minuteman Scholar

1st. Lt Melissa Ching of the 9th MSC was able to get a jump start on her military and civilian career by becoming a U.S. Army Reserve Minuteman Scholar. As a Minuteman Scholar you’ll be able to pursue a civilian career, attend college full-time, live where you choose, access to affordable and low-cost medical, dental, and life insurance benefits, receive education benefits and tuition assistance, build for retirement, learn additional job skills/ increase employment prospects, and much more.
|07.12.2022
Date Posted: 07.13.2022
Category: Video Productions
|850208
|220712-A-GS113-001
|DOD_109104738
|00:01:24
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
