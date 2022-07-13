Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports 005: Humanitarian Agency

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Chief Operating Officer Benjamin’s “Carry” Huffman speaks about the efforts the agency makes to provide the most humanitarian care and support to Americans and migrants.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    migrants
    CBP
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpreports

