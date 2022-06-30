Airman from the 41st Rescue Squadron traveled to Lancaster Texas to train in the first HH-60W Air Combat Maneuver training with an Mi-24 Hind helicopter.
This work, HH-60W takes on Mi-24 in first Air Combat Maneuver training, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
