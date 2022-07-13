Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Reports 004: Danje ki nan vwayaj la | Rapò CBP

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Koutim Ameriken yo ak Ajan Pwoteksyon Fwontyè Patwouy, Kevin Wright pale osijè de imigran danje yo pwal fè fas a ilegalman travèse fwontyè a Ozetazini.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agent, Kevin Wright speaks about the dangers migrants will face trying to illegally cross the border into the United States.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: US

