Coast Guard medevacs injured man from grounded vessel near Cedar Key

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew hoists an injured man from his aground sail vessel near Cedar Key July 13, 2022. The vessel owner arranged with commercial salvage services for salvage operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 12:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850174
|VIRIN:
|220713-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104281
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
