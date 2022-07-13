Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured man from grounded vessel near Cedar Key

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crew hoists an injured man from his aground sail vessel near Cedar Key July 13, 2022. The vessel owner arranged with commercial salvage services for salvage operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850174
    VIRIN: 220713-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109104281
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FL, US

    U.S. Coast Guard

