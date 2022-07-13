Vice President Harris Hosts the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and Workforce
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 12:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|850171
|Filename:
|DOD_109104262
|Length:
|00:19:49
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Hosts the White House Summit on the American Rescue Plan and Workforce, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT