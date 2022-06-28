Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks Welcomes New Leader

    MA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Genatempo accepts leadership of the Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Network division, during a change of leadership ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 28. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850170
    VIRIN: 220628-F-PR861-634
    Filename: DOD_109104260
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: MA, US

    Hanscom AFB
    HN
    Change of Leadership
    AFLCMC
    C3I&N

