Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Genatempo accepts leadership of the Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Network division, during a change of leadership ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., June 28. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850170
|VIRIN:
|220628-F-PR861-634
|Filename:
|DOD_109104260
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks Welcomes New Leader, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT