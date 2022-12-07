Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath Heritage Paint Job

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2022

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of USAFE's 80th anniversary, the Air Force's 75th anniversary and the Liberty Wing's 70th anniversary, the 48th Fighter Wing reveals a new heritage paint job on a F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850166
    VIRIN: 220713-F-CG720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109104213
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, RAF Lakenheath Heritage Paint Job, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    3 AF

