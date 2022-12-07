RAF Lakenheath Heritage Paint Job

In honor of USAFE's 80th anniversary, the Air Force's 75th anniversary and the Liberty Wing's 70th anniversary, the 48th Fighter Wing reveals a new heritage paint job on a F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 12, 2022.
