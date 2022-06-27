Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer Second Class Calab Connor discusses daily operations, what happens during a boarding, and Operation Dry Water at Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. Connor is qualified as a basic coxswain, tactical coxswain, boarding officer, and station officer of the day. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 11:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850160
    VIRIN: 220627-G-IY621-004
    Filename: DOD_109104155
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

