U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview

Petty Officer Second Class Calab Connor discusses daily operations, what happens during a boarding, and Operation Dry Water at Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. Connor is qualified as a basic coxswain, tactical coxswain, boarding officer, and station officer of the day. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 11:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850160
|VIRIN:
|220627-G-IY621-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109104155
|Length:
|00:08:14
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
