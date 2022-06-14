Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week- Navy Diver (ND) Advancement Examination Readiness Review

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 14, 2022) - Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from the Navy Diver Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) gather in Pensacola, Florida, to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams in their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."

    This work, AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week- Navy Diver (ND) Advancement Examination Readiness Review, by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

