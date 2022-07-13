U.S. Army Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command and V Corps areas of operations execute day 3 of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 13, 2022. Squads from the two commands’ area of operation tested their medical knowledge and problem-solving skills during the medical course of the competition. The winning squad will advance to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850157
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-MH953-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104001
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 7ATC and V Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3, by SPC Austin Steinborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
