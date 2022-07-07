Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 4

    07.07.2022

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In this episode, Fabio van Loon interviews Mr. James Cunningham, the team lead for security-sector assistance for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). Mr. Cunningham has led the teams for SIGAR’s lessons-learned reports, including the recently published one entitled Collapse of the Afghan National Defense
    and Security Forces: An Assessment of the
    Factors That Led to Its Demise. Mr. Cunningham has been working on Afghan security issues for 16 years, including a decade as an intelligence analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

    SIGAR
    Afghanistan
    Indo Pacific
    lessons learned
    Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction

