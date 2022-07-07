Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Fabio van Loon interviews Mr. James Cunningham, the team lead for security-sector assistance for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). Mr. Cunningham has led the teams for SIGAR’s lessons-learned reports, including the recently published one entitled Collapse of the Afghan National Defense

and Security Forces: An Assessment of the

Factors That Led to Its Demise. Mr. Cunningham has been working on Afghan security issues for 16 years, including a decade as an intelligence analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency.