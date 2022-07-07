In this episode, Fabio van Loon interviews Mr. James Cunningham, the team lead for security-sector assistance for the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR). Mr. Cunningham has led the teams for SIGAR’s lessons-learned reports, including the recently published one entitled Collapse of the Afghan National Defense
and Security Forces: An Assessment of the
Factors That Led to Its Demise. Mr. Cunningham has been working on Afghan security issues for 16 years, including a decade as an intelligence analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|850145
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-YT915-011
|Filename:
|DOD_109103666
|Length:
|00:42:32
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 4, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT