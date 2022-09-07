2nd Lt. William J. McGowan's Burial Ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. William J. McGowan was laid to rest at Normandy American Cemetery, France, on July 9, 2022, nearly 80 years after he was killed during operations in France during World War II. McGowan was laid to rest with full military honors with family, friends and local officials in attendance. He was interred approximately 350 miles away from his uncle and namesake, who died during World War I and is buried at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, France.
Prior to his identification and burial, McGowan’s name was recorded on the Walls of the Missing at NOAC, which features the inscribed names of approximately 1,600 individuals missing from WWII. A rosette was placed next to his name after the burial ceremony to indicate he has now been accounted for.
