U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines conduct a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 14. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 02:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850122
|VIRIN:
|220614-M-CG913-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109103378
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shinka 22.1 Casualty Evacuation Drill Reel, by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
