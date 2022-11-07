Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, sends a message to the Missouri Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 01:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850120
|VIRIN:
|220711-A-KK913-755
|Filename:
|DOD_109103376
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the ESGR of Missouri, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
