    Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the ESGR of Missouri

    KUWAIT

    07.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, sends a message to the Missouri Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 01:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850120
    VIRIN: 220711-A-KK913-755
    Filename: DOD_109103376
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock message to the ESGR of Missouri, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reserve
    ESGR
    outreach
    army
    national guard
    employer

