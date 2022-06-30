The 70th Korean Service Corps Birthday Ball was held June 30, 2022, in honor and commemoration of the dedication of KSC employees that supported the Republic of Korea Army and the United States Army during the Korean War and their continued service to the battalion today.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 01:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850113
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-MQ455-966
|Filename:
|DOD_109103359
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 70th KSC Birthday Ball B-Roll, by SrA Irelan Summers, identified by DVIDS
