2022 KSC Birthday Ball

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850112" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 70th Korean Service Corps Birthday Ball was held June 30, 2022, in honor and commemoration of the dedication of KSC employees that supported the Republic of Korea Army and the United States Army during the Korean War and their continued service to the battalion today.