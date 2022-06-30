Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 KSC Birthday Ball

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 70th Korean Service Corps Birthday Ball was held June 30, 2022, in honor and commemoration of the dedication of KSC employees that supported the Republic of Korea Army and the United States Army during the Korean War and their continued service to the battalion today.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 01:40
    VIRIN: 220630-F-FW816-802
    This work, 2022 KSC Birthday Ball, by SrA Irelan Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USFK
    KSC

