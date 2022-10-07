220710-N-NB544-2001 PEARL HARBOR (July 10, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) departs Pearl Harbor to begin the at-sea phase of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 10. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 00:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850110
|VIRIN:
|220710-N-NB544-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109103340
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Essex Departs Pearl Harbor, by PO2 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
