Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUCLEAR WEAPONS EFFECTS 101

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    There are many misconceptions about nuclear weapons effects and a potential post nuclear detonation battlefield environment.

    In this video, LTC James Gifford, Ph.D. removes the myths associated with nuclear detonations, to help prepare military forces to fight in and through a post nuclear detonation environment if the need arises.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850097
    VIRIN: 220622-D-JD673-001
    Filename: DOD_109103129
    Length: 01:02:35
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUCLEAR WEAPONS EFFECTS 101, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT