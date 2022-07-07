AFN Decoder update - TV

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    07.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Audience members using an AFN-capable satellite signal decoder will need to perform a settings change through the device settings menu to maintain AFN service. Customers must update their decoder settings anytime from 15 July to 5 August 2022 using instruction on MyAFN.net. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 20:29
    Category: Commercials
    JP

