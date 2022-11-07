Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting Reel with S1 Katherine Balsom from HMCS Winnipeg

    CANADA

    07.11.2022

    Video by Shelley Van Hoof 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (11 July 2022): Meet S1 Katherine Balsom, one of the Royal Canadian Navy sailors aboard HMCS Winnipeg at RIMPAC 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
    Video by: Shelley Van Hoof, Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces

    Location: CA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting Reel with S1 Katherine Balsom from HMCS Winnipeg, by Shelley Van Hoof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #RIMPAC2022
    RIMPAC 2022

