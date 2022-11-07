PEARL HARBOR (11 July 2022): Meet S1 Katherine Balsom, one of the Royal Canadian Navy sailors aboard HMCS Winnipeg at RIMPAC 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
Video by: Shelley Van Hoof, Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 23:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850088
|VIRIN:
|220711-O-KU953-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109102843
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting Reel with S1 Katherine Balsom from HMCS Winnipeg, by Shelley Van Hoof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT