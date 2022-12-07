Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Barbara recipient honored for decades of work at Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    What was supposed to be a regular workday for Curtis Webb, a weapons simulation armament group manager at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), quickly changed on July 12.

    Webb was asked to gather with senior leadership and crew leads to honor his more than 40 years of artillery service with induction in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.

    The Order of Saint Barbara is an honor society for those associated with artillery in the United States Army and Marine Corps.

    Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kenneth Hunzeker presented the distinguished honor, and recognized Webb’s impact on artillery systems still fielded to date.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 18:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850087
    VIRIN: 220712-A-IK096-940
    Filename: DOD_109102842
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

