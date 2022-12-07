Saint Barbara recipient honored for decades of work at Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What was supposed to be a regular workday for Curtis Webb, a weapons simulation armament group manager at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), quickly changed on July 12.



Webb was asked to gather with senior leadership and crew leads to honor his more than 40 years of artillery service with induction in the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara.



The Order of Saint Barbara is an honor society for those associated with artillery in the United States Army and Marine Corps.



Retired Army Lt. Gen. Kenneth Hunzeker presented the distinguished honor, and recognized Webb’s impact on artillery systems still fielded to date.