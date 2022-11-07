Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center's commanding general, Brig. Gen. Deydre S. Teyhen delivers a message to BAMC's patients and community.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    This work, To Our Valued Patients, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Military Medicine
    DHA
    San Antonio Market

