Promise Keepers visit Nome

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850052" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Alaska Office of Veterans visited with local veterans in Nome, Alaska July 8-9 to assist them in filing claims with the VA and getting their veterans ID cards. More than 22 veterans received assistance and learned more about the medical and educational benefits they are entitled to.