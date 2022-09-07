Promise Keepers visit Nome

The Alaska Office of Veterans visited with local veterans in Nome, Alaska July 8-9 to assist them in filing claims with the VA and getting their veterans ID cards. More than 22 veterans received assistance and learned more about the medical and educational benefits they are entitled to.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850052
|VIRIN:
|220709-A-XC677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109102253
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
