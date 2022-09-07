Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promise Keepers visit Nome

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Office of Veterans Affairs visited with local veterans in Nome, Alaska July 8-9 to assist them with filing claims through the VA. More than 20 veterans received assistance and learned more about the medical and educational benefits they are entitled to.

    This work, Promise Keepers visit Nome, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veterans
    alaska national guard
    nome
    promise keepers

