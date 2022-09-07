Promise Keepers visit Nome

The Office of Veterans Affairs visited with local veterans in Nome, Alaska July 8-9 to assist them with filing claims through the VA. More than 20 veterans received assistance and learned more about the medical and educational benefits they are entitled to.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850050
|VIRIN:
|220709-A-XC677-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109102216
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NOME, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
