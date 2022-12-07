Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Louis Cardinals Shout Out

    KUWAIT

    07.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Claude Nelson 

    35th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Draper and Spc. Zachary Klug of the 35th Infantry Division give a shout out to the St. Louis Cardinals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850048
    VIRIN: 220712-A-VR904-552
    Filename: DOD_109102170
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Louis Cardinals Shout Out, by SPC Claude Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Sports
    Army
    MLB2022
    #santafecardinals

