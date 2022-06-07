Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to keep your on-post house cool

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Oklahoma heat is in full swing which means HVAC systems are being tested. Fort Sill Housing and Corvias have tips to keep your HVAC system running and your home cool.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:58
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, How to keep your on-post house cool, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heat
    air conditioning
    Fort Sill
    AC
    HVAC
    Corvias

