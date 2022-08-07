Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress Management

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs demonstrate various stressors within the military office environment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airmen 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 12:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850036
    VIRIN: 220711-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109102110
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Stress Management
    Skit
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing

