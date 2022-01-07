Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS GENESIS

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Major Joshua Radel, 81 MDG, discusses the transition to the new MHS GENESIS medical records system and what member beneficiaries can expect during and after the transition.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:56
    Location: MS, US

    This work, MHS GENESIS, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Keesler AFB
    81 MDG

