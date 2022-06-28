Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Airlift Wing Client Systems Technicians

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Client Systems Technicians are members of the 908th Force Support Squadron's Communication Section, that implement and sustain networks and systems through diagnosing, troubleshooting and repairing software or hardware. CSTs also facilitate security networks, administer updates and upgrades, and validate organizational accounts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 11:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850024
    VIRIN: 220518-F-MG843-1003
    Filename: DOD_109101852
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing Client Systems Technicians, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT