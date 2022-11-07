Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | JBSA C.A.R.E Event | Arrival

    JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to JBSA’s leadership for providing support for the JBSA C.A.R.E event.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850023
    Filename: DOD_109101841
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JBSA -RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Resiliency
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

